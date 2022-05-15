Bobrisky shades James Brown over outfit to AMVCA

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, takes a swipe at her colleague, James Brown, for his choice of attire for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

While celebrities wore a variation of outfits to the event, James Brown’s dress appeared to catch the attention of Bobrisky, who made a shady post and quickly deleted it.

She wrote:

“I see one person dress tonight laugh wan finish me. No be force. Sit down for house”.

See the post below:

However, James Brown on his part is yet to respond to this statement made by his colleague in the crossdressing sphere.

In other news; Debo Macaroni, a popular comedian, has taken to social media to praise his colleague, Sabinus.

Mr Macaroni praised Sabinus shortly after a controversial Twitter user named Daniel Regha took to the platform to criticize AMVCA organizers for awarding Sabinus.