Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports on the mansion being up for sale emerged

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a crossdresser, has provided an update on her long-awaited housewarming party.

Remember how Bobrisky cancelled the event while accusing someone of stealing her Aso Ebi design and promising that a new date will be set soon?

Controversial blog, Gistlovers however dragged Bobrisky while alleging that the N450M house is still up for sale and Bobrisky never bought the mansion as she claimed.

In a recent development, a fan took to the comment section to ask Bobrisky about her house-warming party and the socialite replied.

“The house you want to open unko? We no hear about am again?” the fan wrote.

Bobrisky replied:

“Same day on my birthday this year 31st”.

