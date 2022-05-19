TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter,…

Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports on the mansion being up for sale emerged

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, a crossdresser, has provided an update on her long-awaited housewarming party.

Remember how Bobrisky cancelled the event while accusing someone of stealing her Aso Ebi design and promising that a new date will be set soon?

Controversial blog, Gistlovers however dragged Bobrisky while alleging that the N450M house is still up for sale and Bobrisky never bought the mansion as she claimed.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky shades James Brown over outfit to AMVCA

How people almost tore my clothe at an event – Bobrisky…

In a recent development, a fan took to the comment section to ask Bobrisky about her house-warming party and the socialite replied.
“The house you want to open unko? We no hear about am again?” the fan wrote.

Bobrisky replied:

“Same day on my birthday this year 31st”.

See the screenshot below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Uche Jombo reacts after being dragged into Rita Dominic’s marriage saga

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Why I feel sorry for women praising Sabinus – Kemi Olunloyo says as she…

Fans react to Davido’s response to question about Chioma Rowland thrown at him…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky speaks on N450M house-warming party after reports on the mansion being…

Poor christians are those who continue to sin and don’t pay tithe- Redeemed…

“She bought a gun to kill her ex, Olakunle Churchill” Kemi Olunloyo spills dirts…

Man married to 9 wives opens up on how he’s coping with their bedroom…

Police woman cries out for help as errant motorist allegedly zooms off with her…

FAIR MONEY LAUNCHES FAIRSAVE, A REVOLUTIONARY SAVINGS PRODUCT FAIRSAVE, UNVEILS…

Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower (Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More