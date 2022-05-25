TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian tiktoker with rare eyes has shared the horrible reaction of a troll on his recent video.

He was seen crying over a very mean comment which was made on one of his TikTok videos.

The young man, Kenzart has been making TikTok videos for a long time now. However on one of his recent video, somebody commented:

“Normal people de do TikTok, you wey blind come join, you no de shame ?. I swear you de scare people 😂💔”.

Kenzart was not happy about the message and he took to social media to cry out over this heartless comment.

Reacting to the video, Nigerians consoled him as they pleaded with him to stop caring about the harsh thing anyone says to him.

@mcelvisjcfrom:
“Police suppose arrest this commenter first thing tomorrow morning”.

@Savagebolaji :
“We Nigerians aren’t fully aware of things like this and it’s bullying ways”.

@Wendy_adamma:
“This is insensitive”.

@emmanuel_2015:
“he’s not blind.”

@afrobobo;
“he’s partially blind💔💔. I know him and he’s a friend. He can see but partially.”

