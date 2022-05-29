Bride-to-be dies two months after her introduction ceremony

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Mary Hananiah, a bride-to-be, died in Plateau State a few months after her wedding introduction ceremony.

Mary died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, according to reports.

On Valentine’s Day 2022, the deceased got proposed to by her boyfriend, DJ John, and they had their introduction in March.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

“My heart is heavy, my eye can’t believe what am seeing on Facebook. Mary my daughter as I usually called you, you promised to come and see me . And I didn’t hear from you again. Only for me to wake up this morning and see Rest in peace on your timeline. Am heartbroken this morning. I can’t believe that am typing REST IN PEACE ON YOUR PICTURE” one wrote.

