Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being spotted at the club together (video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson and popular award-winning singer, Burna Boy have sparked dating rumours.

The two celebrities were spotted together at a night club, partying which has thrown many social media users to speculate.

The reality star was seen carrying the African legend, Burna Boy on her laps while touching him occasionally; she had been seen earlier in the day with same outfit.

The BBNaija star, ever since leaving the reality show, is still as yet romantically tied with anyone and the Grammy award winning singer still appears to be single after his relationship with Jamaican-born British rapper, Stefflon Don, hit a brick wall.

Watch the video below:

