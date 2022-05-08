TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra…

CEO builds 30-bed hostel with constant electricity for his workers to help them

News
By Ezie Innocent

Selorm Betepe, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seloart, has provided his employees with a fully-furnished 30-bed workers hostel with free electricity.

Aside from power, the yet-to-be-commissioned residence provides free water to the establishment’s field workers and factory hands.

According to the Ghanaian business owner, the project is part of an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for workers.

READ ALSO

Sex workers increase charges over current economic hardship

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO after 26 years at the…

”The initiative is to reduce the cost of transportation for workers. Transportation is every worker’s nightmare. It is just five minutes walk to the factory,” he said in a Facebook post.

In addition, it will save them from all the stress as some team members commute almost four to five hours to work daily, and it was affecting productivity, he said.

Betepe revealed that they are finishing up the building ahead of the commissioning at the end of this month.

Several members of the cyber community have praised Betepe for having his workers at heart.

See some of the comments below:

Bernice Ansah said:

”God bless you, Senior, am learning from you is my prayer that Bennyville ventures will grow very Big and do the same for his workers.”

Nana Kwame Duah Twumasi said:

”God bless you for using the Brain he gave you.”

Samuel Buabeng commented:

”Wow, nice apartment around Pokuase I guess.”

Felix Gyambrah said:

”Well done my guy. No, be small Shelenpele Edey come to happen for that side.”

Doreen Adofo said:

”Beautiful, God bless you Sir, and replenish you for your thoughtfulness.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian lady in tears as she narrates ordeal with neighbor, Osas

Why I stopped getting movie roles – Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim finally reveals…

I am not a thief, it was mistake: Justin Dean reacts after Korra Obidi called…

Lady narrates embarrassing thing a man did to her after telling him she’s…

Man abandons date to settle her bill after she ordered N166,000 worth of food

“Even if you see it, you can’t touch it” – Tonto Dikeh blasts critics following…

Video: I can’t date a man who has a job – Young lady says

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

CEO builds 30-bed hostel with constant electricity for his workers to help them

Lady confesses four years later after taking drastic action on baby over DNA…

Korra Obidi rages as she rolls out receipts to prove that Justin Dean stole her…

It’s a big message – Young man frames Obi Cubana’s comment on his video

BBNaija’s Liquorose allegedly broke up with Emmanuel because he cheated…

“If your man doesn’t give you his atm card and his pin, he’s not husband…

“I enjoy kissing people’s girlfriends” – Kunle Remi brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More