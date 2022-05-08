CEO builds 30-bed hostel with constant electricity for his workers to help them

Selorm Betepe, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Seloart, has provided his employees with a fully-furnished 30-bed workers hostel with free electricity.

Aside from power, the yet-to-be-commissioned residence provides free water to the establishment’s field workers and factory hands.

According to the Ghanaian business owner, the project is part of an effort to reduce the cost of transportation for workers.

”The initiative is to reduce the cost of transportation for workers. Transportation is every worker’s nightmare. It is just five minutes walk to the factory,” he said in a Facebook post.

In addition, it will save them from all the stress as some team members commute almost four to five hours to work daily, and it was affecting productivity, he said.

Betepe revealed that they are finishing up the building ahead of the commissioning at the end of this month.

Several members of the cyber community have praised Betepe for having his workers at heart.

See some of the comments below:

Bernice Ansah said:

”God bless you, Senior, am learning from you is my prayer that Bennyville ventures will grow very Big and do the same for his workers.”

Nana Kwame Duah Twumasi said:

”God bless you for using the Brain he gave you.”

Samuel Buabeng commented:

”Wow, nice apartment around Pokuase I guess.”

Felix Gyambrah said:

”Well done my guy. No, be small Shelenpele Edey come to happen for that side.”

Doreen Adofo said:

”Beautiful, God bless you Sir, and replenish you for your thoughtfulness.”