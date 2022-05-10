TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their…

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in…

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a child with ChaCha

Entertainment
By Shalom

Austin Faani has reacted after Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker taunted him about getting his wife pregnant.

Earlier today, ChaCha Eke and Ghanaian actor Van Vicker sparked reactions online after a video from their movie set emerged on social media.

READ ALSO

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child…

After four children, still got my body – Actress, Chacha Eke…

The actors in their Instagram page, revealed that they are working on a project, titled “Seven daughters”.

Apparently, Chacha and Van played the role of a couple in the movie and she got pregnant for him.

While on set of the movie, Van created a humourous scene, where he called out Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, and taunted him about getting his wife, ChaCha pregnant.

However, Chacha Eke repeatedly stated that Van Vicker’s claims were only valid in the movie they were working on.

Checkout Austin’s response below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out Apostle Suleman, leaks bedroom photos of their romantic affair

Mercy is an ashew0, she’s nothing to me – First wife of Mercy…

Man shares scary experience after renting a haunted house in Abuja

Stranded lady begs female friend to allow her sleep in her boyfriend’s…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

Sex scandal: Apostle Suleman reacts as Stephanie Otobo releases intimate…

This guy smashed many of her phones and abused her, I have evidence – Korra…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Why I decided to avoid Basketmouth – Comedian AY finally spills

‘It is an old video, my family and faith absolutely do not practice polygamy’ –…

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

What a romantic husband- Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More