Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a child with ChaCha

Austin Faani has reacted after Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker taunted him about getting his wife pregnant.

Earlier today, ChaCha Eke and Ghanaian actor Van Vicker sparked reactions online after a video from their movie set emerged on social media.

The actors in their Instagram page, revealed that they are working on a project, titled “Seven daughters”.

Apparently, Chacha and Van played the role of a couple in the movie and she got pregnant for him.

While on set of the movie, Van created a humourous scene, where he called out Chacha Eke’s husband, Austin Faani, and taunted him about getting his wife, ChaCha pregnant.

However, Chacha Eke repeatedly stated that Van Vicker’s claims were only valid in the movie they were working on.

Checkout Austin’s response below,