Chiwetalu Agu survives spiritual attacks, reveals what came out of his body (Video)

Chiwetalu Agu, a popular Nollywood actor, has revealed some of the things that came out of his body after a series of spiritual attacks.

The veteran actor, who is thankfully still alive and has survived multiple spiritual attacks by unknown enemies, revealed the numerous nails and glass that were removed from his body and were allegedly spiritually implanted there.

Among the items extracted from his body were a key, which the veteran actor revealed was extracted from his heart region, as well as multiple cowries.

Watch the video below:

