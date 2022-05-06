Chiwetalu Agu survives spiritual attacks, reveals what came out of his body (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Chiwetalu Agu, a popular Nollywood actor, has revealed some of the things that came out of his body after a series of spiritual attacks.

The veteran actor, who is thankfully still alive and has survived multiple spiritual attacks by unknown enemies, revealed the numerous nails and glass that were removed from his body and were allegedly spiritually implanted there.

Among the items extracted from his body were a key, which the veteran actor revealed was extracted from his heart region, as well as multiple cowries.

Watch the video below:

In other news; Eniola Badmus, a popular Nollywood actress, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the amount of attention she receives from men on social media.

The thespian who has turned heads after undergoing a remarkable body transformation has revealed that she is now every man’s choice, with men flocking to her DM in droves.

