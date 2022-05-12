TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Choir member allegedly kills her newborn baby in Jos

News
By Ezie Innocent

In Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, a young woman was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

Witnesses say the suspect, a church chorister, killed the baby shortly after birth and was apprehended while attempting to bury the body in the bush on Wednesday, May 11.

Although the reason for her alleged crime has yet to be determined, Facebook users have claimed that it was not her first time.

READ ALSO

Man recounted how God brought him back to life on the way to…

Nigerian blogger, Makinde Azeez dedicates newborn baby and…

Members of the community said she had given birth twice or three times and allegedly killed the babies.

“This is the 3rd time she is doing this. That innocent baby, the man who got her pregnant was not aware sef. Heartless human being. Harma she na choir member.” one Dera Vera wrote.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

What a romantic husband- Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Choir member allegedly kills her newborn baby in Jos

Wizkid dragged over his manager’s office

Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

I believe men should make money before they fall in love – Portable

Man stranded on highway at midnight narrates unforgettable act of kindness from…

Man dumps girlfriend by surprising her with iPhone 13 Pro Max as goodbye gift…

Nkechi Blessing Sunday reacts after ex-lover accused her of wearing an underwear…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More