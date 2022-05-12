Choir member allegedly kills her newborn baby in Jos

In Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, a young woman was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

Witnesses say the suspect, a church chorister, killed the baby shortly after birth and was apprehended while attempting to bury the body in the bush on Wednesday, May 11.

Although the reason for her alleged crime has yet to be determined, Facebook users have claimed that it was not her first time.

Members of the community said she had given birth twice or three times and allegedly killed the babies.