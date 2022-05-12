Comedian AY Makun reacts to backlash for shading Basketmouth

Ayo Makun, a Nigerian ace comedian and actor, has shared a cryptic post hours after criticizing his colleague Basketmouth for competing with him.

In earlier report, Ayo Makun reignited his feud with colleague Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth.

The comedian opened up about his long-running feud with the comedian in his comment section.

Basketmouth, according to Ay, has been battling his uncontrollable superiority complex for the longest time.

He decided to keep a safe distance from the comedian to avoid his constant childishness.

The comedian got lots of backlash from it and to save face, Ay opined that there is always a story behind every action or reaction.

He pointed out how it’s easier to always condemn the ones who can’t take it anymore based on their approach to unbearable situations.

Ay added that one can only judge the true character of a person by the way he treats his fellow men.

He tweeted,