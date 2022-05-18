Comedian, Josh2Funny and wife, Bina, welcome their first child

Popular skit maker and comedian, Josh Alfred better known as Josh2funny has welcomed a bouncing baby with wife, Bina.

This was revealed by his wife, Bina who shared the feet of their new born baby, revealing that they welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

Recall that Bina had shown off her baby bump some months ago as they shared images of themselves walking hand in hand at the beach with Bina having an obvious growing baby bump.

The duo are elated as they finally bring into the world their own child, their own first son.

She captioned the photo she shared:

“Welcome son”.

Colleagues and fans have flooded Josh’s and his wife’s comment section to congratulate them on welcoming their first child.