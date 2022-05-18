TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from…

Comedian, Josh2Funny and wife, Bina, welcome their first child

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular skit maker and comedian, Josh Alfred better known as Josh2funny has welcomed a bouncing baby with wife, Bina.
This was revealed by his wife, Bina who shared the feet of their new born baby, revealing that they welcomed a bouncing baby boy.
Recall that Bina had shown off her baby bump some months ago as they shared images of themselves walking hand in hand at the beach with Bina having an obvious growing baby bump.

The duo are elated as they finally bring into the world their own child, their own first son.

She captioned the photo she shared:

READ ALSO

Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo jubilant as he welcomes…

Man excited as he becomes a father after 10 years of…

“Welcome son”.
Colleagues and fans have flooded Josh’s and his wife’s comment section to congratulate them on welcoming their first child.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

“She is rude” – Netizens knock Nini for ignoring Israel DMW while he…

I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama,…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Few things I don’t know how to do – Anita Joseph reveals how husband helps her…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Comedian, Josh2Funny and wife, Bina, welcome their first child

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Wife of Sound Engineer lynched and burnt by commercial motorcyclists in Lekki…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More