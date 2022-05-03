Comedian Mr Macaroni shares new lovely photos to mark his 29th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo better known as Mr Macaroni is celebrating his new age today.

Mr Macaroni turned 29 on Tuesday, took to his official Twitter page to wish himself a happy birthday while stating that he is thankful.

He shared lovely pictures of himself rocking a traditional attire to mark the special day as he looked forward to having a fun filled event later.

He wrote; ”It’s my birthday and I’m so Thankful❤️”

See his post below;

