Couple reportedly slump and die while having s*x in Oyo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that two students of Poly Ibadan, Oyo State, have lost their lives due to mysteriously circumstances.

The students identified as Oromidayo Daniel and his girlfriend, Adeleke Aramide Imoleayo, an ND2 business administration student, reportedly slumped while having s#x on Monday, May 16, 2022.

According to reports, while Oromidayo was found [email protected], Aramide was rushed to the hospital after being found unconscious. She, however, passed away a few hours later.

Although it’s unclear what must have led to the tragic incident, unverified reports claim the couple had drugged themselves before engaging in several rounds of s#x.

Nigerians have taken to social media to pen down condolence messages and heartfelt messages to the families of the deceased who are currently in grief.

