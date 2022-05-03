Couple turn their wedding reception into a prayer crusade in Anambra State (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a Nigerian couple passionately prayed at their wedding reception in Ogidi, Anambra State.

Reports gathered that the newly wedded couple turned their wedding reception into a prayer crusade, and their wedding guests joined in the prayers.

In the viral video, the groom who is said to be a pastor, teamed up with his wife to lead the prayers and pray in tongues.

Joining in the prayers, the guests took different positions to pray along with them with all seriousness and vigor.

The video has stirred mixed reactions from netizens since it went viral on social media.

While some asserted that it’s good to pray at one’s wedding, others opined that it’s extreme and too religious, and such can never happen at their wedding.

See how some reacted below,

@sophy_anderson wrote,

“It must be mountain of fire , but it’s good …. The best way to start any union. God bless them”

@t4thelma wrote,

“There’s a place and time for everything please”

@tallbosschic wrote,

“Na them no wetin their eyes don see😂😂😂. Prayer is the master key 🔑”

_alwaysfoever wrote,

“Even the Bible says there is time for everything..a season to plant and season to harvest…They should loosen up it’s a wedding not a prayer crusade…it’s time to celebrate not time to call down fire…Congratulations to the new couple”

@jose_lifa wrote,

“religion wont be our downfall amen”