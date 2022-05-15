TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike toy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Davido,Nigerian award-winning singer, has sparked mixed reactions with his damning response to colleague Burna Boy.

When Burna Boy threw a shade at him, the two who haven’t been best friends of friends reignited their feud.

The singers released a new single on the same day, May 13 and were fighting for the number one spot.

READ ALSO

“I opened doors for Afrobeat that no one could open” Burna…

Davido’s ex-lover, Sira Kente miraculously survives a…

Davido first hit the top spot and had thrown a shade to his competitors with the comment, “There is a reason why I am 002”.

Unfortunately, he lost the spot to Burna Boy, who saw it as an opportunity to get back at him.

After hitting the top post, Burna Boy celebrated his victory with laughing emojis which was no doubt aimed at Davido.

To the present, Davido recently celebrated the 7th birthday of his first daughter, Imade Adeleke who he shares with Sophia Momodu and the singer surprised many with the Burna Boy look-alike toy he gifted his daughter.

A twitter user who noticed the similarity between the toy and the singer wrote,

“No way Davido gifted his daughter “imade” an Odogwu “Burna Boy” as a toy on her birthday”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates why a suitor cancelled their engagement

“Falegan used to cry on top of me” – Nkechi Blessing says as she shows off what…

Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

Scary moment teen actress Ifedi Sharon slipped on tiles, ‘broke’ her…

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Deborah Samuel: Audio Record of lady killed over blasphemy in Sokoto, surfaces…

“I am virgin, we didn’t have an affair” – Justin Dean’s alleged Brazilian…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido comes under fire for gifting his daughter, Imade a Burna Boy lookalike…

AMVCA 2022: Full list of winners

Excitement as Big Brother Naija announces audition for season 7 (Video)

“I am rejoicing to his karma and there is nothing you all can do” – Tonto…

Real reasons house of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri was demolished

“I can marry 25 wives if I like” Yul Edochie finally speaks out on his second…

See fresh evidence of Korra Obidi’s cheating habits while pregnant with my child…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More