Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo jubilant as he welcomes baby girl

By Ezie Innocent

Sina Rambo, a popular singer and the cousin of sensational music crooner, Davido is jubilant as he welcomes a bouncing baby girl with his partner.The new father, overly excited with the arrival of his baby girl, took to his official Instagram page to share images of his lovely daughter.

Sharing the lovely images and names of his daughter on the image sharing app, the excited father wrote:

Baby Lola is here!!! Join me and welcome our sweet lil 👼 Adelola Yohanna Merlyn Esther Adeleke 😍😍😍🌸💝💖💓
She is sooooo beautiful 🤩”

As expected, fans and colleagues have flooded Sina Rambo’s comment section as they congratulated the new father on the safe delivery of his beautiful daughter.

See his post below:

