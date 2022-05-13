Davido’s ex-lover, Sira Kente miraculously survives a terrible accident (photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Sira Kante, a high-profile model and fashion designer from the Republic of Guinea who was also an ex-girlfriend of singer Davido, was involved in a tragic accident from which she is still recovering.

Sira Kente’s relationship with Davido, which lasted for a while and was publicized in the media as they traveled the world and simply enjoyed themselves until he met Chioma Rowland.

Sira Kante got involved in a ghastly car accident recently and she miraculously survived but not without fractures and bruises.

Sharing photos from her recuperation, Sira wrote “I’m still in Ivory Coast but my trip got cut shorter than expected. I’m Grateful to God that I survived a terrible car accident on my way back to Abidjan coming from a rain storm in Assinie.

Unfortunately, my spine is fractured & I have 2 broken ribs with a few minor cuts and bruises all over my body. I had to be rushed into surgery to fix my spine so I could be able to walk again. Day 4 in the hospital, super thankful to the entire staff for making me feel like family. Taking these few steps made my cry tears of joy.

I’m only sharing this because I want everyone that supports me to know that life is the most precious thing we have. At any given moment, it could be taken away. Thank you to everyone who’s been reaching out to check up on me. If you love and support me, all I ask from you is your prayer for a speedy recovery. I’ll be off social media for a while to focus on recovering. Stay safe.”

