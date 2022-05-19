“Deborah Samuel will not get any justice”- Lady says in video

A lady identified as Amaranne Promzy has taken time to express her views over the case of miss Deborah Samuel, a second year student at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto who was lynched and burnt over alleged blasphemy of Prophet Muhammad.

In her short TikTok video, Amaranne said there will be no justice for Deborah Samuel admist social media campaigns and protests throughout the country that her killers be persecuted.

To back her argument, she noted that “the people involved are not people to joke with”, she also added that the Nigerian Muslims are very keen about their prophet.

The video maker however made it clear that she is not in support of the lynching of the deceased, calling the act “barbaric”. However, she maintained that the deceased “went too far”.