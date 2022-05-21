Dispatch rider breaks down in tears after lady paid his rent for him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young Nigerian woman recently prevented a dispatch rider from moving back to the village by paying his house rent.

The lady known as @puffypearl on Twitter revealed how she brought joy to the heart of the dispatch rider who delivers items for her.

She paid his annual rent and he, the rider was overwhelmed with emotions.

She made this move after she heard him talking to someone on the phone about moving back to the village.

Users on the app has praised the woman for this generous act.

Read @puffypearl ‘s tweet;

”Paid my delivery guy’s rent and he fell to the ground crying 🥹🥹😭 over heard him tell someone on phone that he was moving back to the village days ago. I just couldn’t let him go”.

See appraisal comments:

@MsVotie; Wow! This is amazing! God bless you, I can do this if I find a loyal rider.

@OgheneTWariboko; Thank you and well done. God bless you.

@TonyIshola; “Not to put a damp on the help you rendered him but hopefully God bless you to be able to pay them the minimum wage if you are not already.We all have to play our little part helping the Economy.”

