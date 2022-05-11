Doctor who was allegedly sent by Apostle Suleiman to kill Stephanie Otobo, speaks out

The doctor whom Canada based Nigerian singer, Stephanie Otobo had alleged that Apostle Suleiman ordered to kill her has spoken out.

As he explained what happened with her surgical enhancement, the doctor refuted the news.

According to him, Stephanie Otobo was advised to stop smoking prior to surgery, but she ignored their advice and continued to smoke.

She started hallucinating as a result of our neglect and thought we wanted to kill her, but that isn’t true because the surgery went well.

He said,