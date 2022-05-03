‘Dodges’ of London is back – James Brown screams as he lands in Nigeria (Video)

Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown has finally touched down Nigeria, weeks after travelling to London.

Recall, James Brown moved to London about a month ago and took to his Instagram page to announce his new place of residence to his followers.

Ever since then, the crossdresser has been sharing his experience through videos and pictures of his time in the city.

According to James, he moved to London so he can further his education and become a better version of himself.

James subsequently announced that he will no longer be called the princess of Africa, as he will now be referred to as Princess of the world.

In a recent update, the crossdresser revealed he is now back in Nigeria to preach the gospel.

Watch video below,