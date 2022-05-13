Don Jazzy reunites with ex-wife in Lagos after 19 years (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

 Michelle Jackson, an American model currently based in Lagos, has reunited with Don Jazzy, her ex-husband and music producer.

The music producer gave her a tour of his facility and invited her to a romantic dinner in Lagos. Since her return, we’ve learned that they’ve spent a lot of time together.

Michelle Jackson is visiting Nigeria 19 years after her marriage to Don Jazzy ended.

In 2021, Mavin Boss Don Jazzy, who had kept his love life hidden from the prying eyes of the media and public, startled many when he announced that he was once married.

He revealed that he married Michelle Jackson, an American model, and author when he was 20 years old, but the marriage ended two years later.

The marriage failed, according to the Mavin Records CEO, because he focused his time on music and disregarded his family.

Watch some of their moments shared together;

