Drama as BBNaija’s Tega Dominic drags Sammie for accusing her of stealing meat, he fires back

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tega Dominic and Sammie are having a minor squabble on the microblogging platform Twitter.
This follows Sammie accusing Tega of stealing his chicken at Biggie’s house. He revealed this during an IG live video with his colleague, Emmanuel Umoh. Sammie Tega snatching bbn

However, shortly after the video went viral on social media, Sammie sent out a new tweet, which Tega Dominic went under it to confront him for saying she stole his meat.

While defending himself, Sammie stated that the video is not a recent clip and that it is a calculated attempt to create drama.

The mother of one, on the other hand, insisted that he publicly clear the air and retract his statement because of how people may interpret his initial claim.

Check out screenshots of their exchanges below:

