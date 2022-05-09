Drama as Funsho Adeoti calls out actress Mercy Aigbe and husband Kazim Adeoti, issues them 12-hours ultimatum

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, has publicly condemned him and the actress.

The mother of four gave them an ultimatum to remove all photos of them from her home.

Mercy Aigbe reportedly packed out of her husband’s house during Funsho Adeoti’s visit to Nigeria in April.

The actress not only packed her belongings but was also caught lying about a Range Rover car gift she received from a brand in 2021 for her birthday.

Instagram blogger, Gistlovers alleged that Adekaz and his wife Funsho had built the house together, and despite staying abroad, she often visits Nigeria.

According to Gistlovers, Funsho Adeoti was visiting Nigeria in few days, which is why Mercy Aigbe packed out of the house.

The reports were true as Funsho Adeoti was in Nigeria in April for some family issues.

The mother of four has returned to the U.S where she lives and Mercy Aigbe has moved back into Kazim’s house.

The actress who stepped out in style for colleague, Ini Edo’s birthday party, shared some glamorous photos of her in Kazim’s house with his pictures hanging around.

Irritated at her audacity to flaunt a house she and Kazim built, Funsho Adeoti took to her Instagram story to warn the couple to pull down every photos

of her house.

She warned the actress and her husband to stop pushing her.

Funsho Adeoti issued them a 12 hours ultimatum to take down the photos.