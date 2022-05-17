Enraged man storms church in Germany, accosts head pastor for reportedly sleeping with his wife (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video making the round on the internet captured moment an angry Ghanaian man confronted the head pastor in Germany for having an affair with his wife.
As could be seen in the video which has now gone viral on the net, the enraged Ghanaian walked into Faith Pentecostal Ministries in Frankfurt, Germany to accost the man who is supposedly the head pastor.

Ghpage which shared the video on Instagram stated that the pastor was misusing his position to exploit his spouse.

Some of the members of the church cold be seen in the viral video blocking their clergyman in an attempt to protect him and avoid embarrassment from the man who came to confront him.

Watch the video below:

