Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old colleague

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Eucharia Anunobi, a Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, is allegedly having an affair with her 27-year-old colleague Lucky Oparah.

According to reports, the lovely actress, who has a degree in English, is so in love with Lucky Oparah that she sends him poetic love messages via text and WhatsApp, expressing her deep feelings.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY my love. I hope you have a wonderful birthday today. You have made my life interesting and special. Thank you for being in my live, I love you always my love. Your birthday card is below and your gift is in your bank. Love You Lucky”, she reportedly wrote to her lover boy on his birthday.

Eucharia Anunobi’s first marriage to her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, was riddled with controversies and rough patches as they allegedly fought on a regular basis, to the point where he allegedly got fed up and walked out of their matrimonial home, abandoning the actress and their only son, who later died.

