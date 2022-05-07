Ever since I stopped telling my mum about my life, I’ve started progressing – Man says

On Friday, May 6, a young man with the Twitter handle @ djmonate went online and sparked massive online reactions with his revelation.

The man stated that his life began to improve after he stopped telling his mother about it. He added that whenever he asked his mother to pray for him, things got worse.

He stated that in the one week that they have not spoken, the period has become the happiest of his life.

“I really can’t wait until she leaves this earth to be with her creator Satan.”

@AbernarhS said:

“The problem isn’t your mom , you are the problem. You have an okra mouth & everything you tell people about it (in bob’s voice ),Keep thinks to yourself Lowkey for it to manifest before you tell anyone about it including your own parent. It’s not like everyone is a witch,but…”

@_Omumbejja_ said:

“Forgive her…our only enemy is Satan,pray for her conversion.. I hope you find the healing you deserve and feel better!”

@adejokeblessy said:

“Omo things are happening I’m not surprised though,coz if you hear some parents curse their children or not being supportive towards the success of their children you’ll be baffled.”