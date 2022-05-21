TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second…

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Many enraged fans have slammed popular nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe for constantly switching religions since she married Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Recollect that Aigbe and Adekaz are currently in London for the premiere of their collaborative film J.B.O.

A few days ago, the actress posted a photo of herself and her husband with the caption, “Touchdown London, to God be all the glory. My London Fam your girl is in town. The producer and Executive Producer Kazim Adeoti of J.B.O have landed! May 20th loading!”

READ ALSO

Man warns Dababy to hold his phone tight as fans mob him in…

BBNaija Beatrice excited as fans gift her N2.5 million as…

Meanwhile during the ongoing premiere holding at Odeon Imax in the Greenwich area of London, Mercy and Adekaz were seen jointly offering an opening prayer in a Muslim way.

This didn’t obviously didn’t go down well with some fans who took to the comment section to express their anger.

@Katongebeddings wrote:

You be Muslim or Christian? Yorubahood. Today Una be Christian, tomorrow cele. Anywhere belle face.

While replying @Katongebeddings, @Tolani585 wrote,

“the thing tire me o. Once Mercy Aigbe now we no even know again.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting…

They want to k!ll me – Mercy Johnson cries out as she reveals her experience

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram – Classmate…

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

“You will not understand why I was termed a ‘runs girl’” Laura Ikeji drags…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Lady narrates her experience with friend who didn’t invite her to her…

“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” – Man proposes to…

Nigerians celebrate man who rescued school children during Kano explosion…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More