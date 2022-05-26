Fans react as Tems is spotted smoking cigar during vacation in US (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video of sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, blowing of clouds of smokes have elicited reactions from netizens.
The songstress who is apparently having a nice time while vacationing in the United States was seen casually blowing off clouds of smokes alongside her, by the poolside was her colleague, Arya Starr.

See the video below:

Netizens have aired mixed reactions about the singer’s behavior:

abrahamattah7 wrote:
So Tems dey smoke 😂😂….”

_motayor wrote:
You wanted her to be bashed for smoking?, with her own mouth?.”

pally_og wrote:
“If you ever think she don’t blaw after listening to her music. Then I no get sense 😂😂. She deep gon”

augment_mi wrote:
Na only Igbo fit make those people give good songs.”

uzoukwucynthia wrote:
“Tems didn’t tell y’all she was a saint! Oya Waka pass”

thedeltabeauty wrote:
“So wetin con happen if Tems Dey smoke? Make we fry stone chop? No be human being she be?”

