Female graduate resort to selling charcoal after years of job hunting

Years after remaining jobless despite her academic credentials, a young Nigerian woman has ultimately concluded that education is not the key.

Identified as Queen Salmat, the beautiful woman said nothing fruitful came out of the degree she acquired in school so, in the meantime, she has started selling charcoal.

Salmat shared her story in a video reel as part of a social media challenge on the video-sharing platform. She proceeded to deepen her post by sharing her matriculation photo alongside a video of her packing charcoal to be sold and lamented over wasting her time getting an education.

Salmat captioned:

“When they told you Education is the Key to Success but in reality it’s your padlock for your success.”

See reactions below;

Edna Enyonam110 said: but there is money in it oo ,seriously. I wanna start selling some.

nhanhaamaranking said: The fact that you started with something is beautiful.

Wisdom_93 said: I did the same course but I’m driving Uber now.. it’s just a stepping stones.. God is in control. everything will be ok just a matter of time.

Lloyd Simpson627 said: don’t give up now your time won’t go to waste for not getting what you want bigger and better opportunities out there for you just believe.