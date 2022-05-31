TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh…

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma…

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin –…

Femi Otedola receives his daughter, Temi, and her fiancé Mr Eazi in his Dubai mansion

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Sensational award winning singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known professionally as, Mr Eazi and his fiancée, Temi Otedola pays a visit to his soon-to-be father in-law in his Dubai residence.
This comes after the two love birds got engaged and have reportedly fixed a date for their wedding.

Recall that Mr Eazi had proposed to the billionaire heiress in April and had announced the news with stunning pictures and videos of the moment; the news had sparked happy reactions from netizens.

The billionaire business man, Otedola shared pictures of the couple who had come to visit them at his residence, with the caption ‘Love birds’; though, the reason for the visit wasn’t revealed to public.

READ ALSO

I will be very annoyed if I see anybody I don’t know…

Reactions as Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola reportedly fix wedding…

See screenshot of the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

What I do whenever I need a man to service me – Tonto Dikeh spills

S*x-for-roles: “This means it’s true” – Reactions as Zicsaloma breaks silence

Secrets you did not know about my new wife, Judy Austin – Yul Edochie…

Annie Idibia breaks silence, gives reason for unfollowing 2Face

2face’s babymama, Pero reacts to Annie Idibia’s family drama (Video)

“You no get shame” – Korra Obidi under fire over cryptic…

Why you should stop shaving your pubic hair – Blessing CEO

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Femi Otedola receives his daughter, Temi, and her fiancé Mr Eazi in his Dubai…

Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating rumour after being…

“Princely arrival” – Stephanie Linus and husband welcome second son

Why I can’t stay angry with my husband – Khafi

Wizkid and baby mama, Jada P reportedly expecting second child

Laide Bakare, Faithia Williams, Afeez Owo others mourn the death of Osmond…

Why I think Davido has a spiritual pr0blem – Nigerian actor spills

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More