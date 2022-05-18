Few things I don’t know how to do – Anita Joseph reveals how husband helps her wear her trousers

Anita Joseph, a veteran Nollywood actress, has listed the few things she cannot do on her own.
The actress and brand influencer, who shared a video of her husband assisting her with an outfit, revealed three things she finds difficult to accomplish alone.
She doesn’t know how to ‘buy light,’ she can’t find the number of channels on a TV remote, and she can’t pull her trousers up to her waist on her own.
She stated:
“Your marriage will work on in JESUS Name🙏
My husband God bless uou inugo “
Few things I don’t know how to do🤣🤣
No 1 I don’t know know how to buy light 🤣
No 2 I don’t even know mumbers of channels I go find am tire 🤣🤣
No he helps me pull my trouser Bf it enters this waist🤣🤣
I wee stop here ok byeee😂
Me and mine ❤️💜💙💚🏃♀️🔥🔥🔥
