Fight ensues as man returns from trip to surprise his wife only to see her in bed with their neighbour

By Ezie Innocent

A man caught his wife red-handed with his married neighbor on an estate, causing drama and chaos.

The man reportedly travels frequently, so he decided to shorten one of his trips and return home to surprise his family; however, he discovered his wife in bed with another man.

The incident allegedly occurred on Monday morning when he caused a commotion by ranting, waking up other residents on the estate.

The drama, according to the narrator, resorted to a physical exchange between both men. Following the discovery, the other man’s wife, who had been suspecting her husband, announced her intention to leave with their children.

The tweet reads;

”On a Monday morning as we prepare to go to work, someone is shouting the entire estate down!!!

Apparently Oga travels a lot, he came home to surprise his family but met his neighbor in his bed..

The neighbor is a married man and the drama is just about to begin..

Apparently both families are “family friends” Oga got physical with neighbor, residents are judging the matter and begging the man.

Neighbor’s wife has told him to forget her & the kids because she’s been telling him she suspects his moves with the woman but he called her crazy.”

