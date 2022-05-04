Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and second marriage

Controversial filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere has shared an adorable photo with all his children from his first and second marriage.

The movie director, in the photo shared on his official Instagram page, posed with his four sons from his first marriage to Sophia Williams, and his beautiful daughter from his second marriage to his estranged wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

He posted the picture and simply captioned it with a cheers emoji.

Tchidi’s marriage to Nuella ended last year, and he recently disclosed how the marriage ended.

He made this known while congratulating his colleague, Yul Edochie, for picking a second wife.

Tchidi’s congratulatory post got the attention of some Nigerians who attacked him for supporting Yul.

They also attacked him for not being able to remain married for a long time as opposed to Yul Edochie who was married to his wife for 17 years until he took another wife.

Responding, Tchidi said he has gotten married twice and that his first marriage to actress Sophia, lasted for 11 years, while the second, which was to Nuella, ended after seven years.

According to him, Nuella took her things and sneaked out of his house.