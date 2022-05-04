TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and second marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere has shared an adorable photo with all his children from his first and second marriage.

The movie director, in the photo shared on his official Instagram page, posed with his four sons from his first marriage to Sophia Williams, and his beautiful daughter from his second marriage to his estranged wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

READ ALSO

Tania Omotayo warns parents who have male children to be…

Man arrested for stealing two children during a church…

He posted the picture and simply captioned it with a cheers emoji.

Tchidi’s marriage to Nuella ended last year, and he recently disclosed how the marriage ended.

He made this known while congratulating his colleague, Yul Edochie, for picking a second wife.

Tchidi’s congratulatory post got the attention of some Nigerians who attacked him for supporting Yul.

They also attacked him for not being able to remain married for a long time as opposed to Yul Edochie who was married to his wife for 17 years until he took another wife.

Responding, Tchidi said he has gotten married twice and that his first marriage to actress Sophia, lasted for 11 years, while the second, which was to Nuella, ended after seven years.

According to him, Nuella took her things and sneaked out of his house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying…

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Make Corporal no get side hustle? – Nigerians react to video of policeman in…

Filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere shares photo with all his kids from his first and…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie is dead

Toke Makinwa Takes Father To Dubai to Celebrate His 80th Birthday (Video)

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Commercial And Government Users To Start Paying For Twitter – Elon Musk

Actress Anita Joseph blows hot, drags Nollywood producers (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More