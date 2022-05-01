“For the sake of my kids I quit”, Kizz Daniel ends smoking habit as he celebrates his birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Oluwatobiloba, a singer Daniel Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel, has finally quit smoking. The “Woju” hitmaker took to social media to announce that he had quit smoking in honor of his birthday, which is today, Sunday, May 1st.

“To celebrate my birthday and for the sake of my kids and those that genuinely love me, I quit”, he said, before bringing out a pack of cigarette to crush off. He also advised other smokers to end the habit for the sake of their health.”

TheinfoNG recalls Kizz Daniel proudly showed off the mother of his triplets, after he welcomed male triplets last year, 2021 but unfortunately one of the triplets didn’t survive.

