Ace actress, Funke Akindele has finally revealed the names of her twin sons weeks after their faces got unveiled by her husband’s babymama.

Recall that Mella (JJC’s baby mama) while dragging Funke Akindele and her baby daddy over the harsh treatment they allegedly meted out on her son, Benito released a photo that showed the face of Funke’s twins which she has been hiding for years.

Funke who apparently seems to be done hiding her kids’ identities while receiving her award at the AMVCA 8 uttered the names of her son; Zack and Zion respectively.

In her words:

“Thank you so much my fans, my family, my siblings, my husband, my beautiful children – Zack and Zion – I dedicate this to all the cast and crew of Omo Ghetto The Saga. I want to say something briefly, no matter what you face in life, do not forget your purpose, challenges will come. I shot Omoghetto during my drama with Covid, I stayed focused and today I got it”.