Gas explosion survivor shares photos showing her beautiful transformation in six months

A woman who survived a gas explosion has resorted to social media to show off how she has changed six months after the catastrophe.

She claimed on her Twitter account, @shuribby, that she was a victim of a gas explosion in her home last year.

The young girl posted before and after photos of herself in November 2021, while she was recovering, and a current one from May 2nd 2022, revealing how beautifully she healed.

”November 2nd 2021

May 2nd 2022”, she captioned the photos.

When a Twitter user @Oprahkayy asked; Omg what happened?

Shuri said; I survived a gas explosion at home

See her post below;