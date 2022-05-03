Gas explosion survivor shares photos showing her beautiful transformation in six months

A woman who survived a gas explosion has resorted to social media to show off how she has changed six months after the catastrophe.
She claimed on her Twitter account, @shuribby, that she was a victim of a gas explosion in her home last year.
The young girl posted before and after photos of herself in November 2021, while she was recovering, and a current one from May 2nd 2022, revealing how beautifully she healed.
”November 2nd 2021
May 2nd 2022”, she captioned the photos.
When a Twitter user @Oprahkayy asked; Omg what happened?
Shuri said; I survived a gas explosion at home
See her post below;
November 2nd 2021 May 2nd 2022 pic.twitter.com/g9oo3SxRss
— Shuri༼ つ ◕◡◕ ༽つ🧚♀️ (@shuribby) May 2, 2022
