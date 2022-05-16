“Get my name out of your mouth” – Skales tells Samklef (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng professionally known as Skales has told music producer, Samklef to remove his name from his mouth.
The music crooner said this while speaking in a ionwannatalk podcast as he lamented over Samklef’s behavior.

According to Skales, Samklef is being disrespectful to him, urging him to desist from talking about him the way he does.
The “Shake body” crooner stated that he doesn’t like the music producer’s energy, adding that he still has a lot of healing and growing to do.

Skales added that he knows when Samklef sees the podcast he may want to get back at him but doesn’t care as he is a his own boss and wouldn’t want anyone who doesn’t put food on his table to disrespect him.

