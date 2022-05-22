Gideon Okeke’s marriage reportedly ends after two years

Gideon Okeke and his wife, Chidera, appear to be having marital problems.

Last month, the couple, who married in 2019, unfollowed each other, deleted images of themselves on Instagram, and ignored their wedding anniversary.

Gideon’s surname has also been removed from Chidera’s profile.

TheinfoNG examined their pages and noted the new changes.

In 2019, Gideon and Chidera married in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Lagos.

Prior to their white wedding, the couple held their traditional wedding in December 2018.

Their marriage produced two kids.

