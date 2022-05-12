‘Go face your work, leave my nyash alone’ – Adunni Ade calls out actresses mocking her flat bumbum

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Adunni Ade, a well-known Nigerian actress, has slammed her colleagues for using fake pages to troll her because she lacks big butts.

People always body shame the single mother of two, she said on Instagram, forgetting that she looks “damn good at her age.”

‘Jobless colleagues,’ Adunni Ade said, and they should mind their own business and leave her alone.

Sharing a video of herself rocking the all black ensemble she rocked to AMVCA’s Fashion Runway show, she wrote,

“In 2022, we see people still body shaming folks out here? I look damn good at my age! Always been a dime piece! An amazing mother of 2 young boys! A certified hustler! Making legit money! It’s yNash that is some of you problem? Even jobless colleagues go using fake pages to body shame? 😂😂 you wey get big ynash, how much you get for your account? God punish the devil sha! To keep sane on these social media streets ain’t easy but trust if you try to unleash the other side of my Gemini side, kassala go buss o! Make una leave me alone as I Dey je je o! Dirty folks with dirty minds! Una be una problem! Face your work! Stop looking for sympathy! Coz when I come to you one one, it’s on and poppin!Ladies! Listen up! Do not be intimidated about anyone and anything! Stand ta with your head high and go for your goals! I wish you all well!My look for AMVCA Fashion Runway show and premiere of #theperfectarrangement”

