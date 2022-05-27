God gave me 59 children after 5 years of childlessness – Woman shares…

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman, Maduka Antoinette, has shared her testimony of fruitfulness after five years of being childless.

The middle aged woman disclosed to interviewers that she failed to conceive a child after five years of being married. She said that she was mocked at by people and even called “barren”.

When she finally concieved, her child was disabled owing to complications she encountered during labour. She said that she quit her teaching job to help raise children with disabilities.

Makuta has been able to raise 59 children so far with the support of friends and she takes proper care for the children, earning her the name “mama Africa”.

Her video touched many on social media who penned down words of encouragement and blessings to her.

Watch video on YouTube:

