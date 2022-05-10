Gospel singer Steve Crown involved in accident

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian gospel singer, Steve Crown, has sparked reactions after revealing that he was recently involved in a freak accident.

The singer took to social media to express gratitude to God for life after he survived the freak accident.

Steve, who was hospitalized following the accident, took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 9, to share a post showing him at the hospital taking a MRI scan.

The clip also showed his car and another vehicle involved in the accident badly damaged.

Sharing the post, he appreciated God for showing him mercy and delivering him from the accident. He also expressed his genuine gratitude to God Almighty for his unending love.

“YOUR LOVE NEVER ENDS … JESUS 🙌😭”, he captioned the post.

