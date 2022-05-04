Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying him 50 Naira (Watch video)

A Nigerian groom expressed his displeasure with wedding guests after being sprayed with 50 naira notes.

In an online video, he can be seen storming out of the wedding venue in rage and declaring that he will no longer dance.

His best man and a few other ladies could be seen attempting to get him to return inside and continue dancing.

When asked why he refused to dance, he complained how much he spent on the wedding only to have guests spray him with N50.

He then proceeded to remove his wedding suit, which increased the pressure on him as those around him continued to pleading with him.

Watch the video below: