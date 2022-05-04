TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second…

Groom stops dancing, storms out in anger because wedding guests were spraying him 50 Naira (Watch video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian groom expressed his displeasure with wedding guests after being sprayed with 50 naira notes.

In an online video, he can be seen storming out of the wedding venue in rage and declaring that he will no longer dance.

His best man and a few other ladies could be seen attempting to get him to return inside and continue dancing.

READ ALSO

”Cover yourself” – Little boy covers elder sister’s body as…

Bride dies at her wedding & the groom marries her…

When asked why he refused to dance, he complained how much he spent on the wedding only to have guests spray him with N50.

He then proceeded to remove his wedding suit, which increased the pressure on him as those around him continued to pleading with him.

 

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why we killed military couple in Imo – Unknown Gunmen

Lady shows off the job that fetches her cool N2million monthly

Actor Yul Edochie comes under fire after heaping blame of second marriage on…

“I prayed, fasted for 90 days and a spirit told me to jump off the cliff”…

Married man and his lover die during car sex romp in Lagos

“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani…

Yul is my dream job, I won’t suffer – Second wife, Judy Austin

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sir David Osagie is dead

Toke Makinwa Takes Father To Dubai to Celebrate His 80th Birthday (Video)

Man narrates what happened to a man and his family members who supported him to…

Commercial And Government Users To Start Paying For Twitter – Elon Musk

Actress Anita Joseph blows hot, drags Nollywood producers (Video)

I am in a new relationship already, no time – Nkechi Blessing announces

Comedian Funnybone goes emotional as he calls out Genevieve Nnaji (Details)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More