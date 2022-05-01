“Guys I was just catching cruise” – Lady who slept with Dog for N1.7million in Lagos cries out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Veegodess, a TikTok user from Lagos who made headlines after openly claiming to have slept with a dog for N1.7 million, has now aired her dissatisfaction.

In the viral video, the lady stated that having a sexual relationship with a dog was not a big deal.

Despite having intercourse with the dog, Veegodess claims she was not infected with any sickness, and she is enjoying the money she got from the activity.

“What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before?

“As if it’s a big deal. And mind you I’m not infected or anything. Stop dying on the matter, I’m enjoying the money,” she said.

The video sparked outrage among Nigerians. She has now expressed remorse and cried out on social media begging Nigerians for help as her boyfriend has ended their relationship.

She claimed she was only catching cruise with her comments.

“Guys I was just catching cruise. I didn’t sleep with any dog. My boyfriend just broke with me; help me to beg my boyfriend. I’m sorry for the video I made, it was purely cruise.

“I don’t advise someone to be with animals. It was just a prank video, just cruise; you guys know Nigerians and cruise. I apologise to the public, please take my apology.” she said

Watch the video below;

