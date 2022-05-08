Halima Abubakar calls out Nollywood producers for sleeping with actresses in exchange for roles

Halima Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, has accused Nollywood producers of demanding actresses to sleep with them in exchange for movie roles.

This fearless declaration was made by the actor in response to a tweet from a netizen who attempted to verify the veracity of [email protected] for roles among Nollywood producers.

A Twitter user stated:

“Serious!! That means it’s true that producers do demands sex from female actresses b4 casting them in movies. Our sisters are not safe”

Replying, she averred :

“So many yes”

She also went on to disclose that she produces her movies now because she has no strength for romps with producers.

“I left Twitter not Nollywood .i produce my own movies.i no get strength for sex”

See tweets below: