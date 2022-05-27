Have $ex everyday so you can release all the muscles and pepper body – Anita Joseph advises

Anita Joseph, a Nollywood actress, took to her Facebook page to offer some advice to her fans and followers.

The actress posted a selfie of herself and discussed the health benefits of having sex every day. The actress outlined some of the health benefits of being intimate on a daily basis.

According to the actress, being intimate with one’s partner can help relax one’s muscles and relieve one’s frustrations. The actress emphasized that some Instagram users require sex therapy to relax their bodies.

With her message, she also took a jab at social media critics, claiming that most people spend their time fighting on Instagram rather than doing something more healthy to relax their bodies.

She captioned her post,