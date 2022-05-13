“He is an epitome of consistency, success and humility” – Annie Idibia heaps praises on her husband, 2face

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Annie Macaulay Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has showered love on her husband, 2face Idibia, a legendary singer.

There’s no denying that the actress is a devoted wife.

Annie Idibia described her man as the epitome of consistency, success, humility, music, and love on Instagram.

She expressed her admiration for her husband saying;

“King. Me I just dey “prouding” anyhow! If consistency was a person… If successful was a person. If humility was a person. If love was a person. If Music was a person. They would all be baba in the game…aka “a guy”.

See his post below;

In other news; Nkechi Blessing, a Nigerian actress continues her social media drama as she shows off what she wears in place of pants.

