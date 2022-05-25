“He needs to pay me for using ‘Odogwu’ for his business” – Burna Boy calls out Obi Cubana (Video)

Legendary singer and songwriter, Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has called out individuals who are using his nickname for their product.

The multiple award-winning called out popular billionaire and philanthropist, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana for naming his drink brand odogwu without paying him.

Recall that the Billionaire business man had launched the brand few months earlier with notable personalities such as Alex Ekubo, Portable as brand ambassadors.

He said:

“Them do Odogwu Bitters dem no give me money. Wetin dey happen? Those people wey do Odogwu Bitters dem dey owe me money. So make them pay – I go send them account”.

Watch the video below:

