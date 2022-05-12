Honest taxi driver rewarded with N1.2m after returning passenger’s N440k

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, has given a taxi driver GH20,000 (N1,103,000) as a token of his kindness for his honesty.

Kwesi Ackon, the driver, returned GH8,400 (N440,000) to a passenger who had forgotten his money in the taxi.

The moment Kwesi handed the money to the rightful owner is captured in a viral video on social media.

According to Fourth Estate, after Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who originally shared the post, urged people to do more, the vice-president celebrated the cab driver by giving him money.

Kwesi also received GH2,500 (N138,000) from two unnamed donors in addition to the GH20,000 (N1,103,000) (N1.2 million).

Watch the video below;

Taxi driver who returned passenger's Ghc8000 left in his taxi has been rewarded GHS 22,500. 20,000 from @MBawumia Dr. Bawumia and the GHS 2,500 by Facebook fans of @Manasseh_Azure

pic.twitter.com/fY7bEU0tsk — Kwakuvi Dan (@dan_kwakuvi) May 11, 2022

