TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas…

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child –…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Honest taxi driver rewarded with N1.2m after returning passenger’s N440k

News
By Ezie Innocent

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana’s Vice President, has given a taxi driver GH20,000 (N1,103,000) as a token of his kindness for his honesty.

Kwesi Ackon, the driver, returned GH8,400 (N440,000) to a passenger who had forgotten his money in the taxi.

The moment Kwesi handed the money to the rightful owner is captured in a viral video on social media.

READ ALSO

Sad moment as taxi driver watched his car completely burn to…

Passenger tries to open plane door during flight; You…

According to Fourth Estate, after Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, who originally shared the post, urged people to do more, the vice-president celebrated the cab driver by giving him money.

Kwesi also received GH2,500 (N138,000) from two unnamed donors in addition to the GH20,000 (N1,103,000) (N1.2 million).

Watch the video below;

In other news; In Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, a young woman was arrested for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

Witnesses say the suspect, a church chorister, killed the baby shortly after birth and was apprehended while attempting to bury the body in the bush on Wednesday, May 11.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

US based Nurse confirms Genevieve Nnaji’s mental case in Texas hospital

I got your wife pregnant, we’re expecting our child – Van Vicker…

Man shares experience after lodging with ex girlfriend in a hotel

Chacha Eke’s husband reacts after Van Vicker said he’s expecting a…

Yul Edochie under fire for involving their teenage daughter in the marital…

Genevieve Nnaji reportedly hospitalized over mental issues caused by drug abuse…

What a romantic husband- Judy Austin praises Yul Edochie

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Honest taxi driver rewarded with N1.2m after returning passenger’s N440k

Choir member allegedly kills her newborn baby in Jos

Wizkid dragged over his manager’s office

Tears flow as veteran actor, Gbenga Richards reportedly dies

I believe men should make money before they fall in love – Portable

Man stranded on highway at midnight narrates unforgettable act of kindness from…

Man dumps girlfriend by surprising her with iPhone 13 Pro Max as goodbye gift…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More