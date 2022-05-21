How Blossom Chukwujekwu cried every night in his past relationship – Uche Maduagwu reveals

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that Blossom Chukwujekwu used to cry every night in his past relationship.

Weighing in on the recent drama trailing Blossom’s decision to remarry, the actor has stated that God has finally shown Blossom the light.

According to uche, Blossom wasn’t happy in his past relationship and cried every night but still behaved like all was well just to please the world.

He wrote:

“Dear Blossom, God has finally showed you light, in your past relationship you cried almost every night, yet kept making the world believe all was well, just to please the world, even after you left the relationship you still did not expose or wash anyone dirty linen in public because you a responsible man, you no be Kpokpo Garri Ijebu, but now that God has crowned your years of tears with the Mrs Right, your ex dey laugh, who dem suppose dey laugh for Oshodi market dey laugh GRACE, Se Ogun Laye.”

