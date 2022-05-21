TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second…

How Blossom Chukwujekwu cried every night in his past relationship – Uche Maduagwu reveals

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has stated that Blossom Chukwujekwu used to cry every night in his past relationship.
Weighing in on the recent drama trailing Blossom’s decision to remarry, the actor has stated that God has finally shown Blossom the light.

According to uche, Blossom wasn’t happy in his past relationship and cried every night but still behaved like all was well just to please the world.
He wrote:

Dear Blossom, God has finally showed you light, in your past relationship you cried almost every night, yet kept making the world believe all was well, just to please the world, even after you left the relationship you still did not expose or wash anyone dirty linen in public because you a responsible man, you no be Kpokpo Garri Ijebu, but now that God has crowned your years of tears with the Mrs Right, your ex dey laugh, who dem suppose dey laugh for Oshodi market dey laugh GRACE, Se Ogun Laye.”

READ ALSO

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on…

“You go marry me abi you no go marry?” –…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shocked as she walks in to see her baby boy tied to her husband’s waist as…

‘You left sexy Maureen for this?’ – Netizens mock Blossom Chukwujekwu for…

“Nwunye Odogwu” – Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin…

Reactions as actress Rita Edochie reveals faces of her four children

Young mum who flew her son abroad recounts how they had slept in uncompleted…

This is suspicious – Nigerians drag Tacha over what she did after spotting…

They want to k!ll me – Mercy Johnson cries out as she reveals her experience

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How Blossom Chukwujekwu cried every night in his past relationship – Uche…

‘You go marry me abi you no go marry’ – Watch hilarious moment man proposed to…

It is better to marry Ehinome than a woman who twerks on Instagram – Classmate…

Fans drag Mercy for saying muslim prayers with her new man

“You will not understand why I was termed a ‘runs girl’” Laura Ikeji drags…

“It is like your mother is mad” – Funke Akindele and her people respond to…

Lady narrates her experience with friend who didn’t invite her to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More